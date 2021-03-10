Spring and Summer Programs at The Children’s Museum of Green Bay

(WFRV) – The Children’s Museum of Green Bay has a fun take-home idea to keep the kids busy during Spring Break.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped by with a peek inside their Spring Break Busy Bag and details on Camp Play at Home.

Spring Break Busy Bag is $20, Camp Play at Home is March 15 – 19. Registration is open.

For details or to register, head to gbchildrensmuseum.org. For all the latest, follow them on Facebook.

The Children’s Museum of Green Bay is located at 1230 Bay Beach Road in Green Bay.

