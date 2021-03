(WFRV) – Freshen up your wardrobe for Spring!

Local 5 Live checks in with Apricot Lane for the latest Spring style ideas and a fun event you can take part in tonight.

Kim joined Local 5 Live from Apricot Lane in Bay Park Square with all the details.

Apricot Lane is located in Green Bay at Bay Park Square mall and in Appleton in the Fox River Mall. For details follow them on Facebook. Shop online at greenbay.shopalb.com.