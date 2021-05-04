Star Wars: Nostalgia Awakens at the Oshkosh Public Museum

(WFRV) – It’s an out of this word day for Star Wars fans and there’s a fun event planned at the Oshkosh Public Museum during ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ where you can meet a clone trooper and play ‘I Spy the Jedi Eye’ game.

That’s also where you can see the current display of vintage Star Wars toys and let the memories come flooding back. Local 5 Live stopped by this morning with a closer look.

The Vintage Star Wars Toy display runs through June 20, reservations are required. For details, including tickets, head to oshkoshmuseum.org.