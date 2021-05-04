Star Wars: Nostalgia Awakens at the Oshkosh Public Museum

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – It’s an out of this word day for Star Wars fans and there’s a fun event planned at the Oshkosh Public Museum during ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ where you can meet a clone trooper and play ‘I Spy the Jedi Eye’ game.

That’s also where you can see the current display of vintage Star Wars toys and let the memories come flooding back. Local 5 Live stopped by this morning with a closer look.

The Vintage Star Wars Toy display runs through June 20, reservations are required. For details, including tickets, head to oshkoshmuseum.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers ready for return to action, start of 2021 season

Kimberly pulls away from Neenah, prepares for Fondy

Interview with Fond du Lac coach Steven Jorgensen

Blizzard Report

High School Football: Fond du Lac routs Appleton North; Kimberly, De Pere stay unbeaten

NFL Draft 2021: Andy Herman and MK Burgess break down which way the Packers could go in the first round