(WFRV) – They’re telling a story through flowers.

Local 5 Live takes viewers to the Rooms of Blooms display at The Paine Art Center and Gardens exhibit in Oshkosh.

The exhibit runs March 3 – 6, & 10 – 13 located at 1410 Algoma Blvd. in Oshkosh.

Reservations are required, head to thepaine.org.

Rooms of Blooms

March 3, 2022 to March 13, 2022

The Paine celebrates the art of floral design during Rooms of Blooms, presented March 3-6 and March 10-13, 2022. Experience the mansion bursting with the fresh aromas and kaleidoscope colors of floral arrangements embellishing each room.

The most talented designers in the region create artistic arrangements complementing the Paine’s exhibition, Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence. Amazing full-room installations that tickle the senses transform the Library, Dining Room and other period rooms. Tablescapes presented by designers in the Great Hall vie for visitors to vote for them as the People’s Choice Award.

The Paine’s Curator of Horticulture leaves viewers speechless with a major, can’t-miss installation presented in the Conservatory, where visitors may also enjoy tea time among the blooms each afternoon and weekend mornings of the floral show.

Education programs in the Carriage House offer a variety of learning opportunities with experts, whether on gardening, interior design, art, cooking and more topics.

Reservations are required to view the floral show.

