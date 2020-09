(WFRV) – It’s a walk in the park with lots of furry friends to drag you along for the fun.

The annual Steps for Pets event will look different this year but still raise money for Happily Ever After Animal Shelter.

Local 5 Live stopped in to get a preview and find out how we can all take part.

Steps for Pets takes place September 19 at 9 am at Meadowbrook Park in Howard. The event is free but please register online. You can also make a donation online. Just head to stepsforpets.org.