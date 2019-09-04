Steps for Pets benefits Happily Ever Animal Sanctuary – Sat. Sept. 14th

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Every step you take is a step for pets.

Steps for Pets takes place Saturday, September 14th and all proceeds benefit Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary and this year the theme is the 60s so bring on the costumes for some photo opportunities.

There will be fun and food to follow the walk at Meadowbrook Elementary School/Meadowbrook Park, 720 Hillcrest Heights in Howard, including contests, music, raffles, and more.

Check in: 10 am

Walk: 11 am

Post-walk: Food & fun

For more details, head to stepsforpets.org.