(WFRV) – Sip and taste for a good cause.

Local 5 Live visited von Stiehl Winery in Algoma with a look at the popular Wet Whistle Wine Festival and how you can enjoy live music, food, wine and even stomp some grapes.

Details from vonstiehl.com:

Wet Whistle Wine Festival 2022

September 16 @ 5:00 pm – September 17 @ 6:00 pm

Wet Whistle Wine Fest will be back in 2022!

Join us September 16th & 17th as we drink, feast, and stomp the night away!

Wet Whistle Wine Festival is a wine festival unlike any other! As the saying goes, don’t take our word for it… come see it for yourself!

Activities Include:

Grape Stomping

Enjoyment of Wine, Cider & Beer

Wine Tastings

Food by the Algoma Fire Department

And Amazing Live Music!

Friday: 5PM – 9PM

Free admission. Under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

Saturday: 10AM – 6PM

$10 Admission. Children under 12 FREE & Under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission includes access to participate in grape stomps and viewing of live music.

Outside of Admission Gates:

Wine Flights ~ Provided Outside of the von Stiehl Winery

More information will be available as we get closer to the 20th Annual Wet Whistle Wine Fest!

