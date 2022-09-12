(WFRV) – Sip and taste for a good cause.
Local 5 Live visited von Stiehl Winery in Algoma with a look at the popular Wet Whistle Wine Festival and how you can enjoy live music, food, wine and even stomp some grapes.
Details from vonstiehl.com:
Wet Whistle Wine Festival 2022
September 16 @ 5:00 pm – September 17 @ 6:00 pm
Wet Whistle Wine Fest will be back in 2022!
Join us September 16th & 17th as we drink, feast, and stomp the night away!
Wet Whistle Wine Festival is a wine festival unlike any other! As the saying goes, don’t take our word for it… come see it for yourself!
Activities Include:
- Grape Stomping
- Enjoyment of Wine, Cider & Beer
- Wine Tastings
- Food by the Algoma Fire Department
- And Amazing Live Music!
Friday: 5PM – 9PM
Free admission. Under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.
Saturday: 10AM – 6PM
$10 Admission. Children under 12 FREE & Under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.
Admission includes access to participate in grape stomps and viewing of live music.
Outside of Admission Gates:
Wine Flights ~ Provided Outside of the von Stiehl Winery
More information will be available as we get closer to the 20th Annual Wet Whistle Wine Fest!
DETAILS
Start:
September 16 @ 5:00 pm
End:
September 17 @ 6:00 pm