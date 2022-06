(WFRV) – You can catch mini concerts over the lunch hour because it’s Street Music Week in Appleton and Local 5 Live gets a preview of these great lunchtime concerts happening all over downtown.

We show how every dollar helps to feed someone in the community.

Appleton street runs June 13 – June 18 from Noon – 1 pm on College Avenue. Musicians can arrive at Heid Music at 11:30 am for a bucket and head out to perform. All funds raise money for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.