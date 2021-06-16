Street Music Week: Musicians take to the streets (and online) to raise money for Feeding America WI

(WFRV) – Street Music Week 2021 will take place in a hybrid fashion and Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers visited downtown Appleton with a rundown of how this popular event looks like year and how you can enjoy both in person and online.

Street performers will be out every day of Street Music week positioned up and down College Avenue. They will also be live streaming one performer on Facebook Live each day.

For more information, visit https://www.heidmusic.com/streetmusicweek/

The lineup for our virtual component of Street Music Week is set!

Virtual performances during Street Music Week will take place from 11:00 – 11:30, daily, followed by buskers on College Ave. from 12:00 – 1:00!

Monday – Steve March-Tormé

Tuesday – Jenna Kopitske

Wednesday – Speako Chords

Thursday – Christopher Gold

Friday – Natural Satellite

This event not only entertains the community but raises money for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to help fight hunger.

Ways to donate:

In person – Heid Music in Appleton

Text – SMW to 91999

Online – feedingamericawi.org

For details on the event, head to the Facebook event page.