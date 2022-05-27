(WFRV) – From painting and metal works to ceramics and fibers, it’s the place to find original art for your home.

Local 5 Live was in Sturgeon Bay where the fine art fair is happening this weekend, where more than 80 artists will have original works on display and for sale.

Details from sturgeonbay.net:

STURGEON BAY FINE ART FAIR

MAY 28 – 29, 2022

MARTIN PARK

10:00 AM TO 5:00 PM (SATURDAY) 4:00 PM (SUNDAY)

Bring your creativity and prepare to be in the midst of 80+ artists this Memorial Day weekend during the 24th annual Fine Art Fair at Martin Park (207 S. 3rd Avenue) in Downtown Sturgeon Bay. On Saturday, May 28 from 10am-5pm and Sunday, May 29 from 10am-4pm, Destination Sturgeon Bay will host artists from across the Midwest to showcase and sell their original works of art. The venue at Martin Park creates a beautiful backdrop during the Fine Art Fair festivities and allows attendees to experience both the East and West Waterfronts of Sturgeon Bay. Event attendees are encouraged to browse and buy the original artwork of various mediums. Mediums of art on display will include sculpture, glass, painting, jewelry, fiber, print, metal, photography, wood and ceramic.

Awards first place through third for both two-dimensional and three-dimensional work will be awarded to Fine Art Fair participants. Additionally, Best of Show and honorable mention for two-dimensional and three-dimensional categories will be awarded. Winners will be notified of their titles with a cash prize and ribbon Saturday afternoon.

The Fine Art Fair is made possible through generous community donations and business partners of Destination Sturgeon Bay.

The 2022 Fine Art Fair is open Saturday, May 28 10am-5pm and Sunday, May 29 10am-4pm, in Martin Park, 207 S. 3rd Avenue. Admission to the event is free. For additional information on this event and other events sponsored by Destination Sturgeon Bay, please call (920) 743-6246 or visit SturgeonBay.net. We hope to see you and your family at the Fine Art Fair over Memorial Day weekend in Martin Park!

2022 PARTICIPATING ARTISTS

WOOD

METAL | SCULPTURE

MIXED MEDIA

JEWELRY

FIBER

Nancy McKee

Peter Peters

Barbara Geurink

Mark & Lori Tonn

Sierra Cole

Ann Reiser

Mao Lor

Rose Halik

PHOTOGRAPHY

PRINT | DRAWING | PAINTING

CERAMIC

GLASS