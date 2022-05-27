(WFRV) – From painting and metal works to ceramics and fibers, it’s the place to find original art for your home.
Local 5 Live was in Sturgeon Bay where the fine art fair is happening this weekend, where more than 80 artists will have original works on display and for sale.
Details from sturgeonbay.net:
STURGEON BAY FINE ART FAIR
MAY 28 – 29, 2022
MARTIN PARK
10:00 AM TO 5:00 PM (SATURDAY) 4:00 PM (SUNDAY)
Bring your creativity and prepare to be in the midst of 80+ artists this Memorial Day weekend during the 24th annual Fine Art Fair at Martin Park (207 S. 3rd Avenue) in Downtown Sturgeon Bay. On Saturday, May 28 from 10am-5pm and Sunday, May 29 from 10am-4pm, Destination Sturgeon Bay will host artists from across the Midwest to showcase and sell their original works of art. The venue at Martin Park creates a beautiful backdrop during the Fine Art Fair festivities and allows attendees to experience both the East and West Waterfronts of Sturgeon Bay. Event attendees are encouraged to browse and buy the original artwork of various mediums. Mediums of art on display will include sculpture, glass, painting, jewelry, fiber, print, metal, photography, wood and ceramic.
Awards first place through third for both two-dimensional and three-dimensional work will be awarded to Fine Art Fair participants. Additionally, Best of Show and honorable mention for two-dimensional and three-dimensional categories will be awarded. Winners will be notified of their titles with a cash prize and ribbon Saturday afternoon.
The Fine Art Fair is made possible through generous community donations and business partners of Destination Sturgeon Bay.
The 2022 Fine Art Fair is open Saturday, May 28 10am-5pm and Sunday, May 29 10am-4pm, in Martin Park, 207 S. 3rd Avenue. Admission to the event is free. For additional information on this event and other events sponsored by Destination Sturgeon Bay, please call (920) 743-6246 or visit SturgeonBay.net. We hope to see you and your family at the Fine Art Fair over Memorial Day weekend in Martin Park!
2022 PARTICIPATING ARTISTS
WOOD
- Debra Riegling
- John & Trudie Hechel
- Longshadow Woodworks
METAL | SCULPTURE
- Deb Radke
- Jamison Glisczinski
- Janet Erickson
- Jeremy Burdette
- Jim Thurs
- Stephen Fairchild
- Kiara Linda
- Steve & Sandra Gerry
- Patrick McGinnis
- Raelyn Larson
MIXED MEDIA
- Wilfred Fang
- Julie Hendricks
- April Sepich
- Birdie McBride
- Mary Hager
- Richard L. Briggs
JEWELRY
- Lori Huddleston
- Diane Gonzalez
- Denise Fournier
- Sally Hayes
- Lynda Wallis
- Monika Fairchild
- Sandra Mathis
- Heather Lindquist
- Chris Jensen
- Cindy Weber
- Lynn Hartlaub
- Wendy & Mark Yanow
- Therese Miskulin-Brethorst
- Misty Nagan
- Jennifer & Jeffrey Dins
- Don Wilson
- Barbara Mann
- Joy Kruse
- Lea Peot
- Melanie Boyung
- Lizbeth Doran
- Rebecca Schumacher
FIBER
- Nancy McKee
- Peter Peters
- Barbara Geurink
- Mark & Lori Tonn
- Sierra Cole
- Ann Reiser
- Mao Lor
- Rose Halik
PHOTOGRAPHY
- Bruce Faanes
- Bill Lang
- Gary & Pat Braker
- John Krejci
- Luke Collins
- Lawrence Johnson
- David T. Wilkinson
- Brady Flower
PRINT | DRAWING | PAINTING
- Gillianne Rekowski
- Charlotte Fung Miller
- Matt Miller
- Joe Tullbane
- Scott Menzel
- Jay Wennersten
- Reilly McClellan
- Steven Baughman
- Anthony Strublic
- Leonard Nagler
- Stan Piepenburg
- Audrey M Off
- Kathy Hodkiewicz
CERAMIC
- Mike Dodson
- Susan Koehler
- Sally Guger
- Eileen McDaniel
- Karen Kjell
- Jeanne Demers
- Rachel McKinney
- Jill Tortorella
- Ken Krause
GLASS
- Geralyn Thelen
- Tammy Easton