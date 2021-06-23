Sundae Thursday celebrates with an ice cream eating contest, and live music in Two Rivers

(WFRV) – It’s a popular annual event to celebrate the Ice Cream Sundae.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers visited Central Park in Two Rivers, the place where the Ice Cream Sundae was invented.

Celebrate the birthplace of the ice cream sundae at this annual event that includes an ice cream eating contest and a free concert in the park!

Sundaes served for a quarter. Children’s games, inflatables, and a magician! At 6:30 p.m., cheer on contestants in the eating contest. Want to be a contestant? It’s open to both kids and adults. Call 793-5592 to register.

The Two Rivers Community Band performs at 7:00.

For more information, head to their Facebook event page.