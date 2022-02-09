(WFRV) – From breads and baked goods, local produce and products – it’s all in one place and supports local vendors.

Local 5 Live shopped the Community Public Market in downtown Appleton with a sneak peak at the event.

Details from appletondowntown.org:

THE COMMUNITY PUBLIC MARKET RETURNS ON FEBRUARY 12 AND MARCH 19, 2022 IN THE FOX CITIES EXHIBITION CENTER.

Join us to explore vendors and offerings in Farm Market Square, Artisan Alley, Wellness Walkway, Tasty Trail, Retail Road, and Play & Learn Lane. Walk the Community Public Market during the winter months and feel transported to the familiar outdoor Farm Market atmosphere where community neighbors come together to offer a taste of the Fox Cities. Experience live music, retail shopping, tasty food, family-friendly activities and so much more!

Explore and discover:

FARM MARKET SQUARE featuring fresh fruits & vegetables, meats & dairy, breads & baked goods, specialty foods.

ARTISAN ALLEY featuring handcrafted and artisan products, plus live art demonstrations

TASTY TRAIL featuring ready-to-eat food and delicious finds

RETAIL ROAD featuring your favorite locally-owned businesses that are the heartbeat to Downtown

WELLNESS WALKWAY featuring products and services for mental and physical well-being

PLAY & LEARN LANE designed around family-fun and life-long learning activities

No matter what you are looking for, the Community Public Market will have an option for you!

Interested in becoming a vendor? Download the application below and email it to Meghan Warner, Events Coordinator, at meghan@appletondowntown.org

General Vendors click here.

Food Vendors click here.

A vendor list and map for February 12 will be coming soon.

Looking for parking options? Street metered parking is available throughout Downtown Appleton plus a variety of parking ramp options, too! We suggest parking in either the RED RAMP or the GREEN RAMP. Both ramps allow you to use the sky walk over to the Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley and then walk inside to the Fox Cities Exhibition Center…all without stepping outside! To view a map or get other downtown parking options & tips, click here.

Thank you to our supporters: Presenting Sponsor: Tundraland, Azco, Renewal by Andersen, The Community Foundation, Walgreens, the Outagamie County Rescue Plan, Wisconsin Public Radio, the City of Appleton and TDS.