Support local Veterans with a limited-edition beer this weekend at Ahnapee Brewery in Algoma

(WFRV) – This weekend a vanilla whiskey barrel little soldier beer will make its debut at Ahnapee Brewery and the limited-edition beer has a wonderful bonus – it also supports local veterans.

Local 5 Live spoke with the folks at Ahnapee Brewery with details on how you can support local Veterans one sip at a time.

Honoring Veterans at Ahnapee Brewery is Saturday, November 13, 105 Navarino Street in Algoma.

For details on the Fox Valley Veterans Council’s Emergency Fund, head to foxvalleyveteranscouncil.org.

