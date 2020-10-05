Supporting local businesses in downtown Appleton

(WFRV) – Supporting local businesses at a difficult time, Local 5 Live headed to downtown Appleton for some retail therapy.

The annual Ladies Day event has been postponed this year but you can still support small businesses and do it safely.

We stopped by Lillians of Appleton and Eco Candle Company to get details.

Lillians of Appleton is located at 115 E. College Avenue. Shop online at lilliansofappleton.com and on Facebook.

You’ll find Eco Candle Company at 123 E. College Avenue. Shop online at ecocandleco.com and on Facebook.

For details on all things Appleton, head to appletondowntown.org.