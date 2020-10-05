Supporting local businesses in downtown Appleton

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) –  Supporting local businesses at a difficult time, Local 5 Live headed to downtown Appleton for some retail therapy.

The annual Ladies Day event has been postponed this year but you can still support small businesses and do it safely.

We stopped by Lillians of Appleton and Eco Candle Company to get details.

Lillians of Appleton is located at 115 E. College Avenue. Shop online at lilliansofappleton.com and on Facebook.

You’ll find Eco Candle Company at 123 E. College Avenue. Shop online at ecocandleco.com and on Facebook.

For details on all things Appleton, head to appletondowntown.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna's Mau kicking her way through barriers

High School Sports Xtra 10/5 - Game of the Week, Xavier interview

Green Bay Nation: Packers are 3-0

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Top Five Tweets