GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- It’s a look at the strange, macabre, and unexpected items collected at the Neville Public Museum over the year.

But for this special behind-the-scenes tour, you need a special ticket.

Jordan Lamers checked out the “Morbid Curiosities” exhibit at the Neville Public Museum.

The behind-the-scenes tour of “Morbid Curiosities” is happening October 6th and 7th with tour times of 6 PM and 7 PM. Tickets go on sale on September 22nd.

The full exhibit will be open until October 30th.

Confirm your registration for the behind-the-scenes tour by calling the Neville Public Museum at (920) 448-7840.

While at the museum, you can also check out their newest science exhibit “Light: The Science of Illumination”.

This exhibit is open now at the Neville Public Museum, located at 210 Museum Place in downtown Green Bay.

For more information on all their exhibits, head to nevillepublicmuseum.org.