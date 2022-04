(WFRV) – Go beyond the walk and up your dog’s fitness game.

Local 5 Live visited the Doggie Paddle in Oshkosh with details on how a trip to their heated, indoor pool, with options like play and swim, rehab and senior exercise and dock diving, your dog will have the time of their life.

The Doggie Paddle is located at 1335 Planeview Drive in Oshkosh, they are open Monday – Sunday from 8 am – 8 pm by appointment only. Reach out to them at 920-589-2430, online at doggiepaddlewi.com.