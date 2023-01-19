(WFRV) – Local 5 LIVE experienced one of the first tours inside the new Odyssey Climbing + Fitness in Ashwaubenon.

Co-owners Ben Ganther and Sam Howard are proud to show off the area’s first indoor climbing gym.

It will house the tallest indoor climbing wall in the state. The 47-foot-tall climbing wall has routes set up for auto-belaying, top rope climbing, and lead climbing.

Routes will be changed up on a regular basis so there’s always something new to climb.

In addition to the traditional climbing wall, Odyssey will also host yoga classes and offer more traditional fitness options, including personal training.

It will be a great spot for Birthday Parties.

We learn about membership options and get an update on the official opening day in these segments.

Find Odyssey at 686 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon.

Connect online at https://www.odysseyclimbing.com/

The Odyssey team is excited to teach people about the sport, and say you do not need any prior experience to have a great time. WFRV’s Alexis Staniec gave it a shot live on the show, you can see it in the segment below.