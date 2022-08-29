(WFRV) – Taste the world without leaving the State.

Local 5 Live gets a preview of the Cultural Cuisine Walk, a new event coming up in downtown Appleton where you can get a taste from ten restaurants and ten cuisines.

Details from appletondowntown.org:

A NEW EVENT IN DOWNTOWN APPLETON,

THE CULTURAL CUISINE WALK!

A new Taste of Downtown event featuring a variety of cultural foods from Downtown Appleton restaurants. Take a trip around the world and taste the flavors from a variety of different cultures all in one great place! This event will take place on Saturday, September 10 from 1 – 5 p.m. at each participating restaurant. Grab your tickets and visit up to 10 restaurants for a sample of their cultural food item.

Participating Businesses:

Antojitos Mexicanos (204 E. College Ave.) Margarita*

Aunty’s Café (100 W. College Ave., City Center) Veggie Curry

Bowl Ninety-One (100 E. College Ave., City Center Plaza) Sesame Seed Balls and Curry Ramen

Fika Coffee and Tea Bar (207 W. College Ave.) Thai Tea

Lindo Michoacan (207 N. Richmond St.) Quesabirria

Mai’s Deli (104 S. Memorial Dr.) Thai Iced Coffee

Miss Brown’s Fine Foods II (400 N. Richmond St.) Jerk Chicken and Rice

Sushi Lover (527 W. College Ave.) Sushi Roll

The Cozzy Corner (111 N. Walnut St.) Chicken Wing, Gumbo and Banana Pudding

Uni Uni Bubble Tea (823 W. College Ave., Suite B) Bubble Tea, Mousse Cake and Chinese Moon Cake

*Must be 21 years old or older to consume alcoholic products.

Also happening on September 10 in Downtown Appleton, Rhythms of the World in Houdini Plaza! This annual community event brings together children and their families to celebrate music and dance from cultures around the world! Admission is free and will include free performances from professional dancers, workshops, live music and more. This event runs from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at various venues in Downtown Appleton, so stop by while you are out tasting your delicious foods during the Cultural Cuisine Walk!