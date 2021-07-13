The Art Garage celebrates local artists including LGBTQ voices in new exhibits

(WFRV) – The Art Garage started with a mission to give local artists a creative space to create and express themselves.

That has grown into showcases, exhibits, and workshops. Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped out at their Gallery space in Green Bay with details on one local artist’s showcase, Jenna Kast and her Fine Art Exhibit that runs through July 25.

See Jenna’s work and studio times at theartgarage.org.

The ‘My Voice, My Truth’ exhibit is sponsored by Positive Voice and focuses on artwork created by members of the LGBTQ community. That exhibit is running in The Art Garage’s Side Gallery through July 25.

For details on My Voice, My Truth, head to theartgarage.org.

