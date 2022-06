(WFRV) – Bareback bronco riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and bull riding – just some of the events you’ll see at the mid-western rodeo in Manawa.

Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of the “best show on dirt”.

The Manawa Mid-Western Rodeo runs June 30, July 1, and July 2 at Hoffman Memorial Park. The event helps fund the Manawa Lions Club, area churches, 4H clubs and more.

For details, head to manawarodeo.org.