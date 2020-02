SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Candy Bar in Suamico makes secret recipe, handmade chocolates while you watch.

They allow custom created, moulded chocolates, caramels, brittles, fudge, and more.

Stop by this new business at 2490 Lineville Road in Suamico. Reach them by phone at 920-301-3100 and be sure to follow them on Facebook.