The Farmers’ Market on Broadway kicks off today in downtown Green Bay

(WFRV) – It’s a community favorite, the Farmers’ Market on Broadway kicks off tonight and Local 5 Live Producer Dena Holtz stopped by for a sneak peek at what the ongoing event looks like this year.

The Farmers’ Market on Broadway runs Wednesdays, May 26 – September 29  

The Farmer’s Market on Broadway is one of Wisconsin’s largest farmers’ markets!  This year 90+ local vendors will line the streets, safely distanced from each other, to offer the community fresh produce, baked goods, carry out foods, coffee & teas, meats, cheeses, flowers & plants, handcrafted goods, soaps, and more. Enjoy a beer while you move throughout the market and listen to live music!

Market Safety Tips:

  • We remain committed to the health and safety of our community and the attendees of our event. According to the latest CDC guidelines, those who have been fully vaccinated “can resume activities without wearing a mask.” Those who are not vaccinated are advised to wear a mask. We trust our market shoppers to make the best decision to keep themselves and our community safe! 
  • Maintain six feet of physical distance from other customers and vendors whenever possible. 
  • Use hand sanitizer or on-site hand-washing stations frequently. 
  • Stay home if you are sick. 
  • Please do not touch any product until time of purchase 

Saturday Farmer’s Market

75+ local vendors will line the streets, safely-distanced from each other, to offer the community fresh produce, baked goods, carry out foods, coffee & teas, meats, cheeses, flowers & plants, handcrafted goods, soaps, and even more.

