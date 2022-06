(WFRV) – Live your best summer in Sturgeon Bay – eat, sip, and play games!

Local 5 Live visited The Gnoshery, part of Gnome Games and you can too. This fun place is a must stop in the area where you can enjoy a meal, get a coffee, or just pass the time and enjoy a fun game with the family.

The Gnoshery Sturgeon Bay is located at 23 N. 3rd Avenue. See more at the-gnoshery.com and stay up on all the latest on their Facebook page.