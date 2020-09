(WFRV) – Get ready to get scared for a good cause.

Local 5 Live stopped out for a sneak peek at Youth Go’s annual event, The Hallows haunted trail walk.

The event runs October 2, 3, 9, 10 from 6:30 – 10 pm at Memorial Park in Neenah. Proceeds benefit Youth Go. Tickets are available on site for $5. Masks/facial coverings are required.

For more information head to youthgo.org.