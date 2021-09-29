The Hallows Haunted Trail Walk this weekend in Neenah

(WFRV) – When the sun goes down, the ghouls come out!

Local 5 Live was in Neenah with a preview of the YouthGo event in Neenah.

The Hallows Haunted Trail Walk is October 1, 2, 8, & 9 from 6:30 – 10 pm at Memorial Park in Neenah. Tickets are $5 at the event and all proceeds benefit YouthGo.

For details head to youthgo.org.

“THE HALLOWS”

The Hallows is a haunted trail walk through Memorial Park in Neenah where guests navigate through the woods filled with costumed actors with only the light of a single lantern.

Tickets: $5

Dates: Friday, October 1st and 8th/Saturday, October 2nd and 9th

Time: From 6:30-10pm

Location: Memorial Park at 1131 Tullar Road in Neenah

Contact us at hauntedhouse@youthgo.org or (920)722-1435 for more information.