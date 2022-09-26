(WFRV) – It’s a haunted trail walk through the woods with plenty of scary characters.
Local 5 Live gets a preview of a fun way you can start Spooky Season with the YouthGo Group in Neenah.
Details from youthgo.org:
“THE HALLOWS”
THE HALLOWS IS A HAUNTED TRAIL WALK THROUGH MEMORIAL PARK IN NEENAH WHERE GUESTS NAVIGATE THROUGH THE WOODS FILLED WITH COSTUMED ACTORS WITH ONLY THE LIGHT OF A SINGLE LANTERN.
Tickets: $5
Dates: Friday, September 30th & Saturday, October 1st
Friday, October 7th & Saturday, October 8th
Time: From 6:30-10pm
Location: Memorial Park at 1131 Tullar Road in Neenah
Contact us at hauntedhouse@youthgo.org or (920)722-1435 for more information.