(WFRV) – It’s a haunted trail walk through the woods with plenty of scary characters.

Local 5 Live gets a preview of a fun way you can start Spooky Season with the YouthGo Group in Neenah.

Details from youthgo.org:



“THE HALLOWS”

THE HALLOWS IS A HAUNTED TRAIL WALK THROUGH MEMORIAL PARK IN NEENAH WHERE GUESTS NAVIGATE THROUGH THE WOODS FILLED WITH COSTUMED ACTORS WITH ONLY THE LIGHT OF A SINGLE LANTERN.

Tickets: $5

Dates: Friday, September 30th & Saturday, October 1st

Friday, October 7th & Saturday, October 8th

Time: From 6:30-10pm

Location: Memorial Park at 1131 Tullar Road in Neenah

Contact us at hauntedhouse@youthgo.org or (920)722-1435 for more information.