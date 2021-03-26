The Miller Art Museum’s ‘Hand to HeART’ virtual fundraiser helps keep art alive in Sturgeon Bay

(WFRV) – You can put hand to heart and help keep art alive in Sturgeon Bay in a virtual fundraiser.

The Miller Art Museum’s ‘Hand to HeART: A virtual fundraiser pairing creativity + comfort’ takes place Monday, March 29 at 6 pm.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers visited with the team in Sturgeon Bay with details on the event and what you can expect.

The Miller Art Museum invites you to support its efforts to ensure the visual arts remain a vital piece of Door County’s cultural tapestry by joining us from the safety of your home for a comfort-themed virtual fundraising event sure to surprise and delight! 

For details on the event and to purchase tickets, head to millerartmuseum.org.

You can also follow them on Facebook.

