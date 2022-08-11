(WFRV) – It’s a new experience at The Paine Art Center and Gardens that features the transformative power of light.
Local 5 Live visited The Paine Art Center and Gardens in Oshkosh with details on “The Nature of Light” exhibit.
The Paine Art Center and Gardens is located at 1410 Algoma Blvd in Oshkosh.
Details from thepaine.org:
The Nature of Light: An Exploration After Dark
August 8, 2022 to October 30, 2022
Preview Presentation
August 8–September 8, 2022
Monday-Thursday Only,
plus Sunday, Aug. 14 & 21*
Sunset–10:00 PM
Reservations required
MAIN EXPERIENCE
Outdoor admission only
Monday-Thursday, plus 8/14 & 8/21:
$16 $8 Adult 50% off thru Sept 8
$12 $6 Youth (ages 5-17) 50% off thru Sept 8
Member Adult Free thru Sept 8
Member Youth Free thru Sept 8
Join or renew as a Member now when making a reservation
ULTIMATE EXPERIENCE
Outdoor and indoor admission
Monday-Thursday, plus 8/14 & 8/21:
$21 $13 Adult $8 off thru Sept 8
$16 $10 Youth (ages 5-17) $6 off thru Sept 8
Member Adult Free thru Sept 8, as available
Member Youth Free thru Sept 8, as available
Join or renew as a Member now when making a reservation.