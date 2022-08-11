(WFRV) – It’s a new experience at The Paine Art Center and Gardens that features the transformative power of light.

Local 5 Live visited The Paine Art Center and Gardens in Oshkosh with details on “The Nature of Light” exhibit.

The Paine Art Center and Gardens is located at 1410 Algoma Blvd in Oshkosh.

Details from thepaine.org:

The Nature of Light: An Exploration After Dark

August 8, 2022 to October 30, 2022

Preview Presentation

August 8–September 8, 2022

Monday-Thursday Only,

plus Sunday, Aug. 14 & 21*

Sunset–10:00 PM

Reservations required





MAIN EXPERIENCE

Outdoor admission only

Monday-Thursday, plus 8/14 & 8/21:

$16 $8 Adult 50% off thru Sept 8

$12 $6 Youth (ages 5-17) 50% off thru Sept 8

Member Adult Free thru Sept 8

Member Youth Free thru Sept 8

Join or renew as a Member now when making a reservation

ULTIMATE EXPERIENCE