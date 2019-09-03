The Pawffee Shop Cat Café in Appleton: Coffee, snacks, and adoptable cats

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you love cats and coffee then this newly opened café in Appleton is a must see for you.

The Pawffee Shop Cat Café has a café side with snacks and beverages with a viewing window over to the cat sanctuary. You can always go over and hang out with some adoptable kitties and maybe find one its forever home.

The Pawffee Shop Cat Café is located at 1745 N. Casaloma Dr. in Appleton. Reach them by phone at 920-257-4621, or by email at pawffeeshop@gmail.com.

Online find them on their website, Instagram, and Facebook pages.