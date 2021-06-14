The restaurant with goats on the roof! Live at Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant & Butik in Sister Bay

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live was live in Sister Bay – you know the place with the goats on the roof?

Al Johnson’s is a destination in itself and Local 5 Live’s Jordan answers the most frequently asked questions like how do the goats get up on the roof?

Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant & Butik is at 10698 N. Bay Shore Drive in Sister Bay.

Al Johnson’s is definitely a place that would be fun to see in person daily, but if you can’t do that, you can still shop for things like jelly, syrup and home décor.

Get started at aljohnsons.com.