The World’s Largest Old Fashioned Cocktail batch at Kerrigan Brothers Winery in Freedom

(WFRV) – You could be a part of history all by drinking a tasty Old Fashioned.

Local 5 Live was out at Kerrigan Brothers Winery in Freedom where they are making a 300-gallon batch of Old Fashioned cocktail mix and bottling into growlers. They are also mixing 130 gallons of sour soda from Twigs. It’s a world record for the largest Old Fashioned Cocktail batch!

The Growlers are for sale Saturday March 13 at Kerrigan Brothers Winery located at N2797 State Hwy 55 in Freedom.

Follow all the latest on their Facebook page and visit them online at kerriganbrothers.com.