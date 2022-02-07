Titletown Winter Games and Free Tubing Day in Green Bay

(WFRV) – If you’re excited for the Winter Olympics – why not give some of those sports a try?

You can do just that at the upcoming Titletown Winter Games. Local 5 Live visited Titletown Park for a peek at the transformation into a Winter sports wonderland plus details on Free Tubing Day.

Details from titletown.com:

Titletown Winter Games presented by U.S. Venture

Date + Times:

Saturday, Feb. 19: 12-7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20: 12-5 p.m.

Location:

Luge – Ariens Hill

Curling – Titletown Ice Rink

Ice Skating – Titletown Ice Rink

Biathlon – Football Field

Ski Jump – Football Field

Titletown will transform into a winter sports wonderland on Feb. 19 and 20 for the Titletown Winter Games presented by U.S. Venture. This free event will offer community members the chance to experience the thrill of luge, curling, figure skating, biathlon, ski jumping and cross-country skiing.

Event Notes

Attendees are encouraged to bring bike or ski helmets to wear while participating in all activities. Participants must wear rubber-soled shoes to access the ice for curling. All participants must sign waivers before beginning activities. Waiver can be signed in advance here.

Activity Overview

USA Luge will create a special course on Ariens Hill for the Luge Challenge. Participants will compete in four categories (boys, girls, men and women) with a prize awarded to the fastest run in each group. Participants must be at least 9 years old and are encouraged to bring bike or ski helmets. Please note: To accommodate the luge course, Ariens Hill will be closed for tubing during the Titletown Winter Games.



USA Curling will utilize a portion of the Titletown Ice Rink to create an instructional course for participants to learn how to curl. This event will also be open to participants using wheelchairs. Participants must wear rubber-soled shoes or snow boots to access the ice for curling. Please note: Skating will remain open to the public at the normal hours of operation and admission rates will apply throughout the weekend.

US Biathlon and US Ski & Snowboard will host an interactive biathlon experience for the public to try the winter sport that combines cross-country skiing and marksmanship. The event will use eye-safe “infrared rifles” to accurately simulate marksmanship and cross-country ski equipment will be available. This event will also be open to participants using wheelchairs.

USA Nordic Sports will create a mini ski jump out of snow or utilize a ski jump simulator. Participants will learn the fundamentals of the four parts of a ski jump and be able to go safely through the air under the guidance of elite coaches, former Olympians and local club leaders. All ages are welcome. Skis and helmets will be provided.

US Figure Skating will offer free ice skating lessons to skaters of all ages and skill levels through Learn to Skate USA. Each session includes a 30-minute group lesson followed by practice time and a group photo. All participants must pay the ice skating admission fee (and skate rental fees if needed) to participate.

Lessons will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Two additional lessons will be offered on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Lesson space is limited and advanced registration is recommended. Registration is open soon.

Titletown and U.S. Venture will also welcome special guests for the event: three-time Olympian and 1998 Olympic silver medalist Gordy Sheer; 2022 Beijing Luge Singles Olympian Ashley Farquharson; 2022 Beijing Luge Doubles Olympians Sean Hollander and Zach DiGregorio; 2020 and 2021 Luge World Champion Brittney Arndt, along with staff and Wisconsin-based Junior National Team athletes from USA Luge and two-time Junior National Champion and u25 National team Curler Allison Howell. Additionally, youth and families from various community organizations will attend the Titletown Winter Games as guests of U.S. Venture, Wello and Be Well Fox Valley.

Free Tubing Day details:

Free Tubing Day

Date: Tuesday, February 8

Time: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Ariens Hill

Back for another year, thrilling tube rides down Ariens Hill in Titletown will be completely free for all guests, community members, kids and kids-at-heart for Free Tubing Day on Tuesday, Feb. 8, compliments of AriensCo.



For the safety of all guests, tube riders must be at least 42″ tall and are required to ride in their own tube. Full age, height and health restrictions for tubing, as well as rules and regular hours can be found at titletown.com/events/recreation/tubing.





Know Before You Snow

Please review our Know Before You Snow details prior to your visit to ensure that your tubing experience is enjoyable and as safe as possible.

Tubing Rules + Waivers

All guests must sign a waiver to tube at Titletown. Please complete your waiver online at Titletown.com/Waivers prior to your visit.

The Ice Rink or Ariens Hill may be closed at any time if conditions are not optimal.