GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend, Titletown is transforming into a winter sports wonderland.

Titletown Winter Games, presented by U.S. Venture is a free event for the community, giving the chance to experience the thrill of the luge, curling, figure skating, and more.

The event is right across from Lambeau Field in Titletown Park, Saturday, Feb. 15 from 12 – 7 pm and Sunday, Feb. 16 from 12 – 5 pm.

For more details, head to titletown.com.