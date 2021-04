(WFRV) – Little Chute is firing up the windmill for the season.

Local 5 Live stopped out at this fully functioning landmark with details on how you can learn about the history and heritage of the people who settled in Little Chute with a tour.

The Little Chute Windmill is located at 130 W. Main Street in Little Chute. It’s open May 1 – October 31, Wednesday – Saturday. Tours are scheduled on the hour and group tours are available. For details, head to littlechutewindmill.org.