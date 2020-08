(WFRV) – Get your fair food fix, today in Appleton.

Even though the State Fair is canceled for 2020, for the first time ever, original cream puffs are available outside of the Wisconsin State Fair. There are limited quantities of famous state fair cream puffs, blue ribbon brownies, chocolate chip cookies, and more at Festival Foods at 1200 W. Northland Avenue in Appleton.

Stop by today only from 10 am – 2 pm. Check out the menu at wistatefair.com.