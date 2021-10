(WFRV) – It’s a moving tribute to pay respect to those who served in Vietnam, the Memorial Wall is open in Oshkosh and Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers shows more on when and where you can see it.

Dates: 10/7/2021, 10/8/2021, 10/9/2021, 10/10/2021

Location: Sunnyview Expo Center

Address: 500 E County Rd Y, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Time: 3:00 PM to 12:00 PM

Price: Free

For more information, head to their Facebook event page.