Trick or Trunk Halloween at The Automobile Gallery

(WFRV) – Pop open the hatch to fun, Local 5 Live gets a look at the Trick or Trunk event at The Automobile Gallery.

For more, head to theautomobilegallery.org:

We are pleased to announce our twist on Halloween!

Come to The Automobile Gallery this Halloween, October 31, 2021 from 10am until 2pm where you will not only see over 90 cars ranging from a 1912 Maxwell to our newest acquisition a 2020 Ford GT, but will also be able to receive individually bagged candy and goodies for the kids!

We will have Halloween movies playing in our event center, along with handmade wooden cars donated by Rick’s Toybox with individual crayons for your kids decorate while watching those movies. Want to tour the cars while your children are decorating, and enjoying their movies? We will have adult volunteers on hand to watch your children so you can enjoy!

We have this all and at a great price!

Kids in costume ages 12 and under will get in free with a paid adult.

Kids 13-17 are only $5.00 when accompanied by a paid adult

Adults are $10

OR Adults are $5.00 with a food donation for Paul’s Pantry

Socially distanced fun for the whole family!

No tickets are required ahead of time and masks are recommended at this time for entrance to the gallery *subject to change based on CDC Guidelines