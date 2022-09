(WFRV) – There’s plenty of glowing happening in Oshkosh, with murals that will transport you into a different world.

Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into a new business and brand new mini golf course, at Glow in the Park Oshkosh.

Glow in the Park Oshkosh is located at 300 S. Koeller Street in Oshkosh. Walk in groups are welcome. See details at glowintheparkoshkosh.com and be sure to follow on Facebook for all the latest events.