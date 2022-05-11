(WFRV) – Get your souvenir glass ready! It’s time for the Two Rivers Spring Wine and Beer Walk.

Local 5 Live gets a preview of this fun event.

Details from tworiversmainstreet.com:

WHEN: May 13, 5:00 pm – 8:30 pm

WHERE: 1608 Washington Street, Two Rivers

The Two Rivers Spring Wine and Beer Walk, Reds, Whites and Brews, will be held on Friday, May 13th from 5:00 – 8:30. Again this spring, participants can choose to sample either all wine or all beer at the event. Join us in Two Rivers and enjoy sampling different wines or beers at Two Rivers businesses.

After you check in at Central Park, you are free to walk Washington Street and more, sampling wine or beer, visiting businesses, spending time with friends and making new ones.

There will be food to sample, people to answer questions, displays to look at and more.

Tickets will be available in early March. You can click here to order your tickets online, or pick them up at Seeds N Beans, 1813 Washington Street.

Tickets are $25 each. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

There are a limited number of tickets available for this event, so don’t wait if you want to attend.

Here is some information for ticket buyers:

On the day of the event, the check-in booth will be set up in the band shell in Central Park in downtown Two Rivers. Bring your ticket there between 4:30 and 6:30 to receive your wrist band, wine or beer glass and your gift bag. Everyone who is participating in the Wine Walk will have to check in at the band shell. Please bring identification with you to verify that you are of legal drinking age. Refunds will not be given if someone does not have proof of age.