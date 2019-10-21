Upcoming exhibits at The Trout Museum of Art in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Their mission is to excite our community about the visual arts and the Trout Museum of Art’s current and upcoming exhibitions will do just that.

Exhibits include the following:

Welcome to Bliss Point (through Nov. 11)

Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams (through Nov. 11)

The Art of the Blade (through Nov. 11)

The Trout Museum of Art is located at 111 W. College Avenue in Appleton. You can reach them by phone at 920-733-4089.

For more information on the above exhibits and for what’s coming up, head to troutmuseum.org.