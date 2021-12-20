‘V is for Victory! A Homefront Christmas’ open now at New London Public Museum

(WFRV) – Have a Homefront Christmas and discover what Christmas was like around World War II.

Local 5 Live explores traditions from the 1940s in a new exhibit at the New London Public Museum, V is for Victory! A Homefront Christmas.

New London Public Museum is located at 406 S. Pearl Street, details from newlondonwi.org/museum:

Open November 19, 2021-January 15, 2022

V is for Victory! A Homefront Christmas



Last year, was the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. “Throughout the years, we’ve created a number of military exhibits at the museum,” according to Christine Cross, museum director, “for this anniversary, we wanted to look at life on the home front.”

Using newspapers from 1941-1945 to guide the exhibit, the museum matched up articles from the New London Press Republican with artifacts and photographs from the collection and on loan. This offers a unique opportunity to hear the community’s “voice” in the exhibit and to learn from people who lived through the war. During the holiday season, we add to the exhibit by exploring the homefront during Christmas.

Hours

Monday-Friday 10-5

Saturday 10-1 (Labor Day-Memorial Day)