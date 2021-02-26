Vintage Shop Hop week: The Covered Wagon in Oshkosh

(WFRV) – It’s at the end of a dead-end road but it’s worth the drive because when you find the covered wagon, that’s when the shopping fun starts!

All week, Local 5 Live has been featuring some of the 340+ places taking part in the upcoming Vintage Shop Hop and today Jordan Lamers visited The Covered Wagon located at 1075 James Road in Oshkosh.

Known for their welcoming gnomes, you’ll find that’s just the beginning of the treasures you’ll find here.



The Vintage Shop Hop is March 5 – 6 with over 340 vintage shops, ladies’ boutiques, antique malls, consignment shops, and barn sales participating.

Start planning your road trip at vintageshophop.blogspot.com.