(WFRV) – The Nostalgia Awakens for a new exhibit at the Oshkosh Public Museum.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped by to see the largest collection of vintage Star Wars toys in Wisconsin to find out how you can visit.

The Oshkosh Public Museum is located at 1331 Algoma Blvd. in Oshkosh. Visit them online for details at oshkoshmuseum.org.