(WFRV) – If your kids love summer camp, they’ll really love fall camp.

There are some single day options from the Neville Museum in Green Bay. Local 5 Live stopped by to get a sneak peak at the topics and how your family can get involved.

Topics include:

9/17: Space

9/24: Environment

10/1: Life in the Past

10/8: Ancient Animals

10/15: Recycled Racers

10/22: History’s Mysteries

Find out all the details at nevillepublicmuseum.org.