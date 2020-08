(WFRV) – There will be a “furry” of activity at the Neenah Animal Shelter on August 22nd.

Local 5 Live stopped by with a preview of events.

The 10th Annual Furry Flurry Pet Walk is virtual this year and it’s happening on August 22 from 9 – 10 am. The event includes an online auction and a costume contest.

For more details, head to neenahanimalshelter.org.