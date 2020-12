(WFRV) – Lanterns light the way for a taste of Christmas past at Pinecrest Village.

Local 5 Live takes a stroll to see what Christmas was like years ago in Wisconsin and how you can take part.

The Winter Lantern stroll is December 12 from 3 – 7 pm at 924 Pinecrest Road in Manitowoc. It’s $5/person (kids under 4 are free).

For more information, head to manitowoccountyhistory.org.