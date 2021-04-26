Visit five local farms for free at the Spring Farm Tour

(WFRV) – If you don’t know the difference between a chicken, goose, duck, or turkey egg this is the event for your family.

The Spring Farm Tour takes you across the countryside to visit horses, alpacas, fish, honeybees, and more. Local 5 Live stopped out at Black Frog Farms with a preview.

The Spring Farm Tour runs Friday April 30 – Sunday May 2 from 10 am – 3 pm.

Farms on the tour include:

Moonlit Meadows Performance Horses, 5544 Blahnik Rd. in Denmark

Black Frog Farm, 10908 W. Belmar Avenue in Maribel

LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch, 6827 WI-147 in Two Rivers

Forward Farm, 1033 S. Cth S in Manitowoc

Lake Orchard Farm, W839 Lake Orchard Court in Sheboygan