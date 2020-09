(WFRV) – Take a walk on the wild side and help some animals at the same time!

The Walk for Wildlife helps keeps programs at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in place. In the last year, the Wildlife Sanctuary has helped more than 6,000 animals.

Local 5 Live stopped out to show us how you can take part.

The Walk for Wildlife is September 19 at 8:30 am. Walk 2.5 miles of scenic trails and raise money for animals in need.

Please leave your pets at home.

Register at baybeachwildlife.com.