(WFRV) – Take a walk on the wild side and help raise money to take care of animals.

Local 5 Live gets details on how just a few steps can help the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary care for more than 6,000 injured or orphaned animals they receive each year.

Details from walkwildlife.com:

WHEN:

September 17th, 2022

WHERE:

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

1660 E SHORE DR

GREEN BAY, WI 54302

TO REGISTER, CLICK HERE.

Why do we walk for wildlife?

Over 6,000 orphaned, injured, and ill wild animals are found by the public every year in need of help! With volunteers and donations, Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary’s R-PAWS program gives each animal the help and chance they deserve to become wild again! This fundraiser provides the necessary funds to make sure we can work together to help all wildlife in need get back to the wild where they belong!