Walk for Wildlife this weekend at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

(WFRV) – It’s a scenic trail walk for a good cause and you might even hear some animals sounds along the way.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers visited the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary where they are getting ready to “Walk for Wildlife” and how you can help animals in need with just a few steps.

Register at baybeachwildlife.com.

From Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary:

This is our primary fundraiser for R-PAWS animal rehabilitation! Gather walk pledges ahead of time, and/or buy raffle tickets to win awesome raffle prizes! Howl with the Wildlife Sanctuary wolf pack at 8:30 am in the amphitheater. Walkers are invited to enjoy 2.5 miles of scenic trails. Live animal stations are found throughout the walk. They include Sanctuary animal ambassadors, artifacts, and educational information about the animals.

Date: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Time: 8:00 AM-12:30 PM

Location: Register at Amphitheater and walk scenic trails

Fee: Fundraiser for R-PAWS animal rehabilitation

Register: Online Registration Information or in person or by mail: Download Walk Brochure